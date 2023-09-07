Escaped horses belonging to a unique group of young people are safe and sound thanks to help from their Texas neighbors.

The horses, which belong to Texas A&M University’s Parsons Mounted Cavalry, somehow found themselves outside their gated facility in College Station on Tuesday, shocking drivers passing by on the roadway, KBTX reported.

However, multiple people who witnessed the incident stopped to offer assistance and make sure the beautiful creatures were returned to their home.

“Oh no!” one person behind the camera says while filming the incident. Another individual inside the vehicle speculates perhaps the fence broke, resulting in the horses’ escape.

“She’s gonna lasso it!” one of the individuals says as a young woman appears near the horses, which remain together as they trot along the fence line.

One person driving a pickup truck follows behind the group at a safe distance to keep the horses off the road, while several other people who are on foot keep their eye on the herd that eventually stops to graze near the white fence.

The individuals who helped the animals are being praised for their efforts. Meanhwhile, the KBTX report noted the horses are usually seen during game days at Texas A&M University’s Kyle Field.

The Parsons Mounted Cavalry website features profiles of its horses, a group that includes several mules.

According to KSAT, students involved in the Parsons Mounted Cavalry are members of the only collegiate mounted cavalry unit in America:

“With any livestock operation, there are some things that are bound to happen, no matter what precautions you take. We appreciate the people who stopped to help us gather our horses. Everyone is fine and we’re back in the saddle,” PMC Site Manager James George said of the recent incident.

Social media users also offered their praise, one person writing, “One thing you can say about Texans, there is always plenty of people to help.”

“Oh wow. Glad they’re ok! Gig’em and GOD BLESS those helpers!” someone else wrote, while another person said, “Thank goodness they are safe.”