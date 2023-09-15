A man in Mesa, Arizona, came upon something quite alarming lurking inside his garage on Tuesday and quickly called professionals for help.

The homeowner initially thought there were only three snakes in his garage. However, he soon found out there were 20 snakes, a group consisting of five adult Western Diamondback Rattlers and 15 babies, the Associated Press (AP) reported Thursday.

When snake wrangler Marissa Maki arrived on scene to take care of the infestation, she found most of the creatures near a water heater.

