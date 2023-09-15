A man in Mesa, Arizona, came upon something quite alarming lurking inside his garage on Tuesday and quickly called professionals for help.
The homeowner initially thought there were only three snakes in his garage. However, he soon found out there were 20 snakes, a group consisting of five adult Western Diamondback Rattlers and 15 babies, the Associated Press (AP) reported Thursday.
When snake wrangler Marissa Maki arrived on scene to take care of the infestation, she found most of the creatures near a water heater.
OH, HECK NO: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a, Arizona homeowner’s garage:https://t.co/OVPGt2HKmK pic.twitter.com/GNPv0Nfjk3
— ABC7 Sarasota (@mysuncoast) September 15, 2023
“That is a lot of snakes. I’m not going to lie. This is crazy,” Maki said in a video of the removal from the company Rattlesnake Solutions.
The company’s website said it offers “24/7 Snake Removal and Rattlesnake Control throughout Phoenix and Tucson.”
Video footage shows Maki on her way to the scene, telling viewers the man cracked his garage door in hopes the snakes would vacate the premises.
“You would think that after 23 years in Arizona I would be used to this. I try not to panic,” the man tells her while he opens his garage.
He then points to where the rattlesnakes are lurking. When Maki approaches them, their rattles are clearly heard and seem to grow louder as she works to remove them.
The clip shows Maki picking the snakes up with a long device and placing them in a bucket. She later retrieves another bucket for the babies, who are curled up in a pile.
“Holy crap, that’s a lot of babies,” she says while removing them. She then looked around to make sure there were no “stragglers.”
“This might be the most snakes I’ve ever gotten on one call,” she told the man, who replied, “Oh great. I’m so glad to set a record for you.”
The video eventually shows Maki releasing the snakes into the wild. The moment she opens the bucket of adult snakes, one strikes at her.
“Hello, little tater tots!” she says to the babies before releasing them.
According to Rattlesnake Solutions, the Western Diamondback Rattlesnake is commonly found in the Phoenix area and is “dangerously venomous.”
After watching the video of the snake removal, social media users had some ideas for the homeowner.
“Gotta move house after this,” one person said, while another wrote, “Burn it down! Yikes!”
