Officials: 61-Year-Old Hiker Falls to Her Death from Cliff in North Carolina

A 61-year-old hiker fell from a steep cliff and died Saturday at the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.

Crews responded to the area near the Glassmine Falls to assess the situation and find the hiker, Fox 7 reported Sunday.

In a news release Saturday, the National Park Service (NPS) said a report came in to its dispatchers around 12:00 p.m. about a woman who had fallen from a cliff at the Glassmine Falls Overlook at milepost 361.

“NPS Law Enforcement Rangers arrived on scene and confirmed the female, Nancy Sampson, 61 years old, of Greer, South Carolina, had succumbed to injuries from her fall,” the agency explained.

Crew members rappelled over 100 feet to find the hiker, the Fox article said.