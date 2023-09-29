Miss Hawaii USA’s breathtaking outfit won best state costume award on Wednesday in Reno, Nevada, as she paid tribute to the resilient community of Lahaina.

She was inspired by the iconic 150-year-old banyan tree of Lahaina, according to Hawaii News Now.

The tree was severely damaged during the wildfires that swept the Hawaiian island of Maui in August, Breitbart News reported August 10.

“Planted in 1873, the banyan tree now covers more than half an acre of land. The tree is one of the major historical landmarks in Maui’s Lahaina town, the former capital of the Hawaiian kingdom,” the outlet said.

Miss Hawaii USA 2023 Savannah Gankiewicz explained her striking costume has a deeper meaning, noting that it “pays tribute to the roots of Hawaii and everlasting cycle of life showing the indomitable spirit of the people of Hawaii.”

CLOSER LOOK : The winning banyan tree-inspired national costume of Miss Hawaii Savannah Gankiewicz in the Miss USA 2023… Posted by Philippine Pageants on Thursday, September 28, 2023

The outfit features orange fabric covered in parts with sparkling gold. The massive headdress appears to show sparkling tree roots with lush green leaves sprouting from the top.

More photos show Gankiewicz proudly wearing the costume, which was created by Filipino costume designer Patrick Isorena, as she graces the stage:

NEWS | Miss USA 2023’s Best in State Costume is Miss Hawaii! The custom-made costume is created by a filipino costume… Posted by Pageant Mag Philippines on Thursday, September 28, 2023

“The costume’s intricate details evoke the scorched earth and rising flames, while its vibrant, rejuvenated foliage mirrors the community’s determination to rebuild,” the Maui Nui Strong group wrote in a social media post on Thursday:

The banyan tree’s sprawling roots represent the unbreakable bonds that keep people grounded and connected, fostering unity and solidarity. It is a powerful reminder of the community’s ability to rise from the ashes, showcasing the indomitable spirit that defines Miss Hawaii USA and her community on Maui.

Miss Hawaii USA, Savannah Mar’i Tagorda Gankiewicz from Kihei, took home the Best Costume Award at Miss USA. Her costume… Posted by Maui Nui Strong on Thursday, September 28, 2023

Video footage from August shows the community’s banyan tree, and neighbors recalled their memories of spending time underneath its branches.

“Is the tree going to make it? You know, I’m cautiously optimistic,” arborist Kevin Eckert said:

According to Hawaii News Now, Gankiewicz is from Maui. She was “crowned Miss Hawaii USA 2023 as Miss Wailea. She will be competing in the Miss USA pageant on Friday,” the outlet said.