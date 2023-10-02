A wounded veteran in Cedar Hill, Texas, can now fully relax at home thanks to the generosity of a nonprofit group, Homes for Our Troops.

Homes for Our Troops recently gave Marine Corporal Raymond Hennagir a custom home so he can move around with ease and enjoy his life, Fox 4 reported Sunday.

“It’s nice and wide open, so when I have my table in, I can get around it. The first time I saw it was like awe-inspiring and shock[ing]. It’s a lot bigger than what I was expecting,” Hennagir commented.

During his second deployment in 2007 in Zaidon, Iraq, Hennagir was severely hurt when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded and took both his legs and some of his fingers, the Homes for Our Troops website detailed, adding he was eventually awarded a Purple Heart medal. We’ve partnered with nonprofit organization @HomesForOurTrps once again to raise funds to build homes like the one for Marine CPL. Raymond D. Hennagir. Join us in donating at all WB Liquors and WB Liquor Sales locations to give back to post 9/11 severely injured Veterans. pic.twitter.com/33NIvwZowr — WB Liquors (@WBLiquors) August 19, 2021

Hennagir has since spent time playing wheelchair rugby and competitive wheelchair basketball.

“He competed in the Wounded Warrior games, where he earned four gold medals, as well as the 2019 Parapan American Games, where his team also took home a gold medal,” the site continued.

Hennagir’s residence has numerous accessible features to help him prepare meals and a bathroom with tons of room to move around.