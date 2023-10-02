A Golden Retriever named Stevie is getting a lot of help from the neighborhood kids after she was severely hurt a few weeks ago in Orlando, Florida.

The dog’s owner, Marisol Serrano, is deeply attached to her beloved dog and cannot imagine life without her, WESH reported Monday.

When a motorcyclist hit Stevie after she escaped from the house and ran over to Marisol’s daughter who had just arrived home from work, the family was distraught. To make the situation even worse, the motorcyclist fled the scene, leaving Stevie with a punctured lung and fractured ribs.

A photo shows the dog resting in the ICU after she underwent surgery to save her life:

When the neighborhood children heard what happened, they organized a lemonade stand to help pay the vet bills for Stevie’s recovery, and to show how much she means to them.

Images show the children with their fundraiser that also advertised a bake sale with cookies and brownies:

Stevie's Lemonade stand that the kids in our neighborhood kids did. Posted by Stevie The Golden Retriever on Saturday, September 30, 2023

“We love you, Stevie!” the children shout in the attached video clip.

One of the children, identified as Jules, initially formulated the plan to help the neighborhood’s furry friend.

“I felt really bad, so I wanted to help. And I told my mom about the idea, and she said it was a good idea,” she said.

In a social media post on Sunday, the Stevie the Golden Retriever page shared images of her resting and also of some of the gifts she has received from well-wishers:

This girlie just keeps on getting gifts! Thank you! Posted by Stevie The Golden Retriever on Sunday, October 1, 2023

Thanks to their efforts and the kindness of others, the children raised $403 for their four-legged friend.

“When they gave me this money, and they came to the door, I just started crying,” said Marisol.

Stevie is recovering well, though she is taking a lot of medication. However, the love of her community is making the process smoother.

As of Monday afternoon, a GoFundMe page for Stevie has raised over $17,000.