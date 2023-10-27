The Minnesota Zoo has taken in a pair of small sea otters that recently experienced distress in the wilds of Alaska.
Zookeepers are now caring for Denali, five months old, and Nuka, seven weeks old, Fox 9 reported Friday, adding the otters were rescued a few days apart.
Denali was abandoned a few miles up a river on land and was malnourished and dehydrated when the Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC) placed the creature in its care.
Meanwhile, Nuka’s mother was killed during an orca attack a few days after she was born. Thanks to an ASLC worker who saw what happened, Nuka is now safe.
While Nuka and Denali were with the ASLC, the “orphaned pups received initial triage care for several weeks,” the Minnesota Zoo explained in a social media post on Friday:
Northern sea otter pups are highly dependent on their mothers during the first several months of their life, leading to a drastically reduced survival rate when orphaned. While the two female pups still have a long health journey ahead, their futures are looking more optimistic. Now in the care of Zoo staff, the pups are receiving around-the-clock care, which includes extensive monitoring and assistance with eating, grooming, and swimming. The pair will remain behind the scenes for the next few months as they continue to grow and acclimate.
According to the Great State of Alaska website, the Northern Sea Otter is the biggest member of the weasel family and has dense fur, webbed hind feet, and short front toes. They are also excellent swimmers.
“They can spend their whole lives in the water though they may occasionally haul out on land to rest. However, they are very clumsy on land and won’t venture more than a few yards away from water,” the site reads.
