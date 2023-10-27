The Minnesota Zoo has taken in a pair of small sea otters that recently experienced distress in the wilds of Alaska.

Zookeepers are now caring for Denali, five months old, and Nuka, seven weeks old, Fox 9 reported Friday, adding the otters were rescued a few days apart.

Denali was abandoned a few miles up a river on land and was malnourished and dehydrated when the Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC) placed the creature in its care.

Meanwhile, Nuka’s mother was killed during an orca attack a few days after she was born. Thanks to an ASLC worker who saw what happened, Nuka is now safe.

WATCH: Orphaned Sea Otter Pup Rescued After Orca Killed Her Mother

Video footage from the Shedd Aquarium details how another Northern Sea Otter pup was rescued in 2017: