WATCH — ‘Surprise!’: Pennsylvanians Renovate Vietnam Veteran’s Home

An Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War was shown lots of love on Wednesday in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tommy Powers has lived in the same house for decades, and his community wanted to upgrade it so he would feel even more at home, Fox 29 reported.

Eighty people who volunteered their time to help the Home Depot Foundation and the Travis Manion Foundation descended on the residence to manicure his yard, paint doors and cabinets, replace countertops, and install updated flooring.

Video footage shows the group gathered outside his home for the big reveal. The moment everyone shouts, “Surprise!” Powers says, “I am pleasantly surprised!”

“With his wife’s passing, we wanted to make sure we did something a little bit special to help him connect to her and to really bring life back to that space for him,” the store manager of Ridley Park Home Depot, Krista McKinstry, told ABC 6:

The crew even installed a reflection garden in his backyard, according to the outlet.

McKinstry told Fox 29 she hopes neighbors will check on veterans living in their communities so they can serve the ones who gave so much for the nation.

Included in the updates was a donated kitchen sink, oven range, and outdoor grill from Home Depot. One of the gifts was a canvas that shows Powers’ military service featuring a Purple Heart, a Vietnam Veteran patch, and the words “Thank You for Your Service.”

“Today we assisted a Vietnam Vet named Tommy Powers who is also a Purple Heart holder,” Technology Field Captain at Home Depot CJ Morris wrote in a social media post on Wednesday.

“This was something truly dear to my heart to help with as my Grandfather was also a Veteran, and I know it would have made him proud to see me help out today,” he continued.