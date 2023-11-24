A restaurant in San Clemente, California, hosted more than 100 of the nation’s heroes for a delicious Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, making it the establishment’s sixth year doing so.

H.H. Cotton’s owners, Chris and Maureen Aitken, got tons of help with serving the Camp Pendleton Marines, who were appreciative of the gesture, the San Clemente Times reported.

The event also has a special meaning for those who could not be there on the day.

Chris explained, “One (Marine) mom just called in right now and FaceTimed us, thanking us. For most of these Marines, it’s their first Thanksgiving away from home, so it’s really a privilege to be able to do this.”

The San Clemente Chamber of Commerce announced the event on November 10 and urged community members to help support it through donations, raffle prizes, and sponsored meals:

Now in its sixth year, H.H.Cotton's will once again host approximately 200 Marines at their Annual Thanksgiving Meal… Posted by San Clemente Chamber of Commerce on Friday, November 10, 2023

The Marines were presented with gift bags containing gift cards to local restaurants before they sat down to enjoy the meal. A few of them later took home some raffle prizes.

The Times report continued:

Numerous people in the community provide support for the event, according to Maureen, whether it be organizing the bus transportation or donating funds to pay for the raffle prizes. No matter how they contribute, she said the simple act of people’s presence means the most to her.

In a Thursday social media post, Maureen shared photos of the event and expressed her gratitude to all the helpers who made the day a success.

“Thank you to those of you who donated to help us treat 180 young Marines to an amazing Thanksgiving!! Thank you Capo Ford , Julie Brooks Mains Law Firm, Sea View Pediatrics and all of you who donated!!” she wrote.

The H.H. Cotton’s Facebook page also features numerous posts about the event that put big smiles on the Marine’s faces.