A generous Secret Santa in eastern Idaho is once again spreading Christmas cheer to neighbors in need.

In his article Wednesday, East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton shared the story of a couple, Marian and Richard, who recently experienced hardships.

When the couple’s daughter fell ill with an eating disorder for several months as a teenager, the financial strain was difficult for the family, but they showed her support through the ordeal.

Marian suffered an abscess on her liver a few years ago and was hospitalized for two weeks to recover. Then, “Richard was diagnosed with leukemia in 2020 and one year later, learned he had prostate cancer,” the article said.

“He takes a daily oral chemo pill to keep the leukemia under control. He had surgery for the prostate cancer and the doctor ended up removing 22 lymph nodes,” it continued.

According to the Mayo Clinic, leukemia is a cancer sometimes found in a person’s blood-forming tissues. The illness can manifest in several different forms.

When Eaton and his team showed up to deliver Secret Santa’s massive surprise, Marian was working on her tractor.

She was in shock when she opened a box containing a key to a new car that would help the family tremendously.

“You might need to switch the tractor key for the car key because your car is in your driveway,” Eaton told her, adding that Secret Santa took care of all the fees pertaining to the vehicle.

Once she sat in the driver’s seat, Marian said, “Tell him thank you. If I send you a letter or something will you get it to him?” she asked Eaton, who told her he would.

She then looked into the camera and told the Secret Santa, “Thank you so very much. Thank you so very much. Santa Claus is real.”

Social media users quickly offered their thoughts on the touching scene, one person writing, “What a sweet woman. I hope this eases her mind.”

“Bless their hearts,” another person commented.