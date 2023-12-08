A Secret Santa in eastern Idaho is helping struggling neighbors by surprising them with Christmas gifts to ease their lives.

In his article Friday, East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton shared the story of a man named Easton, his wife Kaelie, and their two daughters, whose lives drastically changed in June.

Easton, who works as a lineman, was diagnosed with stage three Hodgkins Lymphoma. It is an illness that affects a person’s lymphatic system, per the Mayo Clinic’s website.

Before his diagnosis, Easton did not feel well for several years and tried hard to find answers. He also suffered extremely itchy skin due to the condition.

He later began chemotherapy, a treatment that kills a person’s rapidly growing cells, while his family was preparing to welcome a third child in September.

“The house they were renting was sold, so they were forced to find a new home and move in the middle of his chemotherapy and weeks before their new baby was due,” Eaton wrote of the situation.

When Secret Santa heard about the family’s needs regarding travel for treatments, he sent Eaton and his team to give them a $1,000 gift card for hotel stays, $2,000 for gas, and a $5,000 check.

When the team showed up at Easton’s door, he appeared pleased yet shocked to see them.

Eaton asked how his year had been, and he said it was crazy. “Had a new baby, got diagnosed with cancer, moved to a new house. So it’s been a little wild,” Easton explained.

However, he said his medical prognosis is good, and he is waiting to have another scan at the end of December to know more.

Easton became emotional as he opened the gifts, telling Eaton, “Holy cow. Thank you. Thank you so much.”

Social media users shared their good wishes for the family, one person writing, “Hope the PET scan results reveal that he is cancer-free!! Wish him and his family all the best!! Thanks for helping them out, Secret Santa!”

“Such a young family to be facing a trial like this. How wonderful that Secret Santa can ease the burden a bit. God bless this family,” another person commented.