An “unbelievably frugal” Indiana man who died a secret millionaire had his huge estate given away to charity — with some missing out on huge donations because they assumed it was a scam.

Terry Kahn drove an old Honda and did not own a cell phone because they cost too much, his executor told CBS News. He worked for the Veterans Administration for 30 years and had no immediate family when he passed away in 2021.

He lived in a “modest” southern Indianapolis home and did not even want to pay for an obituary when he approached the end of his life. The only instructions he left for his $13 million estate was for it to be given to charity, without even specifying which ones.

Attorney Dwayne Isaacs was tasked with doling out the massive fund, telling the outlet that some charities would not hear him out because his random offer sounded unbelievable.

“Probably three or four different entities … lost out because they just didn’t take my call,” Isaacs said.

Fortunately, the executor was still able to surprise multiple charities with much-needed help.

Indianapolis’ Teachers’ Treasures, a “free store” for educators who need school supplies, was one of the lucky recipients of more than $1 million. Executive director Margaret Sheehan recalled how stunned she was to receive the call to CBS.

“It was an act of amazing kindness to which I responded, ‘I need to sit down,'” she said.

Over the last two years, dozens of other Indiana nonprofits have received similar calls, offering absurd amounts of money.

“The first thing he said was, ‘What would you do with $1 million?'” recounted Emmy Hildebrand, CEO of Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana.

“We hovered above our own bodies, thinking, like, is this real?” said Julie Henson of domestic violence survivor nonprofit Coburn Place.

According to Isaacs, Kahn “just was unbelievably frugal,” as evidenced by his humble home and car, as well as his refusal to own a cell phone.

According to Sheehan, Teachers’ Treasures was “Forever changed because of his choice and how he lived.”

“He’s smiling some place, there’s no doubt about it,” Isaacs said. “He would be getting a kick out of this.”