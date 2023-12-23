Eleven law enforcement K-9s in Pennsylvania now have more protection on the job, thanks to a generous donation.

The Pennsylvania State Police Department’s K-9s received bullet and stab-protective vests through a donation from the nonprofit group known as Vested Interest in K9s, the Tri-State Alert reported Friday.

The K-9s were identified as Ivan, Rom, Suny, Natascha, Evan, Dexter, Nemo, Rocco, Jack, Gnash, and Molly, who work hard to protect the community alongside other members of the police force.

Posted by PA State Police on Friday, December 22, 2023

According to the nonprofit’s website, its mission is to “provide bullet and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country.”

Since 2009, the group has donated over 5,379 ballistic vests for K-9s.

In a social media post on Friday, the Pennsylvania State Police posted images of the K-9s wearing their vests and shared details about them:

The PSP Canine Section has 25 total canines, which include two trained to detect human remains, six trained to detect explosives, and 17 trained to detect narcotics. Six of the canines are cross-trained in tracking. So far this year, PSP canines have been utilized over 2,200 times for various searches while assisting federal, state, and local law enforcement.

Social media users were quick to comment on the announcement regarding the much-needed donations and the pictures of the regal K-9s wearing their vests.

One person wrote, “Awesome!! They’re all so stunning! Wishing all our law enforcement officers safety and a very Merry Christmas!”

“That’s terrific..they need to be protected as well. God bless and protect all of them and their handlers, as well as all LEO’s! Merry Christmas,” another user commented, while someone else said, “Beautiful officers! God bless these brave dogs and their owners!! Ty for ur service!”

Police noted the vests were embroidered with the words “Gifted by Vested Interest in K9s and Survival Armor.”