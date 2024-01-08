Massive Explosion Rocks Downtown Fort Worth, Texas

A whopping natural gas explosion has left part of downtown Forth Worth, Texas, looking like a war zone.
Fort Worth Chief Communications Officer Reyne Telles said, “There was an explosion in downtown,” and “there was a plume of smoke seen higher than the high rises.”
VIDEO: @FOX4 over scene of apparent explosion at hotel in downtown Fort Worth, #Texas. @livenowfox pic.twitter.com/MiS9lQAuaH
— Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowTV) January 8, 2024
The explosion at the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Hotel is in the area of City Hall.
“We are currently working a Major Incident,” Forth Worth Police posted to X. “Please avoid the downtown area.”
Explosion in downtown Fort Worth, TX at the Sandman Hotel
According to Medstar, at least 11 people are injured. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/8V1SHhZrgz
— Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) January 8, 2024
Medstar Ambulance has reported at least 11 injuries.
This is a developing story.
