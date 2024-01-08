Massive Explosion Rocks Downtown Fort Worth, Texas

A whopping natural gas explosion has left part of downtown Forth Worth, Texas, looking like a war zone.

Fort Worth Chief Communications Officer Reyne Telles said, “There was an explosion in downtown,” and “there was a plume of smoke seen higher than the high rises.”

The explosion at the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Hotel is in the area of City Hall.

“We are currently working a Major Incident,” Forth Worth Police posted to X. “Please avoid the downtown area.”

Medstar Ambulance has reported at least 11 injuries.

This is a developing story.