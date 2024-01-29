A World War II veteran in Fort Wayne, Indiana, was surrounded by loved ones Friday as they honored him on a monumental occasion.
United States Air Force veteran Harrison Hull turned 104 on Saturday but celebrated the day before with cake and music at Kingston Residence, according to 11 Alive.
In a social media post on January 16, Kingston Residence staff announced the celebration and put out a special request.
“We would LOVE to shower Harrison with LOVE and WELL WISHES! If you would ever be so kind as to send a birthday card to Harrison! Please send to: Kingston Residence of Fort Wayne ATTN: Harrison 7515 Winchester Road Fort Wayne, IN 46819,” the post read, adding, “Let’s try to get Harrison 104 Birthday Cards this year!”:
Next week, we will be celebrating a VERY special 104th Birthday for our very own Harrison!!!We would LOVE to shower…
Posted by Kingston Residence of Fort Wayne on Tuesday, January 16, 2024
In another post on Saturday, staff members shared photos of the big event while Hull and his friends ate a yummy treat.
“We ended the day with Harrison’s favorite treat (Rootbeer floats) with his own personal big goblet celebrating turning #104yearsold,” the post read:
We ended the day with Harrison's favorite treat(Rootbeer floats)🍨with his own personal big goblet celebrating turning #104yearsold🎉🎊🎈
Posted by Kingston Residence of Fort Wayne on Saturday, January 27, 2024
When speaking to reporters about his life, the World War II hero said he has met tons of people over the years and likes to think he has had a positive effect on their lives.
“I don’t think I have an honest-to-goodness enemy in this world. People like me,” he said.
Hundreds of birthday cards poured into Kingston Residence to let Hull know he was loved on his birthday. “I feel very appreciative. It’s humbling,” he stated.
More images show Hull surrounded by massive balloons and a colorful cake for his birthday:
Yesterday was our Resident monthly Birthday Party 🎂🎈🎉🎊for January, Joyce, Carolyn,Margaret and Harrison! Today we celebrate again for Harrison turning #104yearsold.. Happy Birthday again Harrison!
Posted by Kingston Residence of Fort Wayne on Saturday, January 27, 2024
Social media users quickly shared their well wishes for the veteran, one person writing, “Happy Birthday, Sir. 104 looks good on you.”
“Root beer floats were Mom’s favorite!! Keep celebrating well!!” another user commented.
