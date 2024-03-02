An abandoned puppy is now living a life some dogs could only dream of thanks to kindhearted law enforcement officers in Price, Utah.

Police officers recently shared the story of the two-month-old pup now called Pee-Dee who was discovered in a box on the side of a highway on February 10, KUTV reported Thursday.

The agency said in a social media post that Officer Steven Brown was dispatched to answer a call that evening about a puppy someone in the area had come across: The complainant was driving on the highway in Price when they happened to notice a box on the side of the road. As they approached the box, they noticed something stick its head up. The complainant stopped and discovered a puppy who was left inside. The box also contained a paper listing the puppy’s breed, birthdate, and vaccination chart. There was no information provided indicating a possible owner. The two-month-old puppy was left outside in the freezing cold and darkness. Once he was introduced to some of the other officers, it was decided that Chief Sicilia would take responsibility for him. Since that time, the happy dog has spent tons of time at the department and no one has come forward to claim him.

To make him truly part of the law enforcement family, officers have decided to train him to be a certified critical incident emotional support dog.

“We’ve got a long road ahead of us, but we are excited for him to be able to spread the same love and joy to others that he has already provided for our police family,” the agency said, noting people may donate supplies for his care and training at Price City Hall or the department.

Photos show Pee-Dee sitting in the chief’s lap, getting hugs, playing, and taking naps at the agency:

The news comes after the South Salt Lake Animal Shelter told KUTV in June that it was grappling with an increase in abandoned pets and strays.