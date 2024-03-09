An extremely smart dog in Michigan is getting lots of attention for her ability to get help when her owner experienced some trouble.

When three-year-old Aries the dog was in a car accident with owner Melissa Fickel, she got spooked and fled the scene, NBC Chicago reported Wednesday.

However, Aries knew exactly where to go: She ran one mile away from the scene to her doggie daycare called Hounds Town Metro Detroit.

“I was like, ‘Oh, that looks like Aries.’ And then she walks closer, and I’m like, ‘That is Aries!’ I start to pet her, and she gives me kisses, and she rolls over for me, recognizing me,” the business’s owner, Travis Ogden, said.

Surveillance footage shows Aries, wearing a harness, run up the daycare’s front doors where she paces back and forth. At one point she jumps up on the glass as if to say, “Hey! Let me in!”

Moments later, the workers inside notice her and go outside to comfort the confused pup:

When speaking of the car crash that occurred when another vehicle hit Fickel’s, the young woman told 12 News, “I had the windows down because Aries likes to hang her head out. And as soon as there was that smack, as soon as I felt and heard it, almost instantaneously she was out the window.”

Aries could have run into traffic or a nearby neighborhood, but she knew the safest place to go for help was at the daycare a mile away.

Meanwhile, Fickel was still at the crash scene talking to police officers and worried sick she had lost her dog forever. But Ogden later called her and said her beloved pup was safe in his care.

“I literally sank to the ground” upon receiving the good news, Fickel said.

Ogden commented, “She’s a frickin’ smart, smart pup. She just knew where her safe place was after being so panicked from the car accident. It made my day to see the girl.” In February 2023, an adopted dog in El Paso, Texas, traveled 10 miles back to her shelter to ring the facility’s doorbell after being spooked when her adoptive family tried to fit her into a harness, Breitbart News reported.

Bailey is now safe ❤️. To all those who searched, spotted, called, hoped – we thank you. As we knew, dogs are… Posted by Animal Rescue League of El Paso on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

here