A Boeing aircraft operated by American Airlines made an emergency landing Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), but no one was hurt during the incident.

The landing happened after what was deemed a “possible mechanical issue,” according to the New York Post, which said the flight from Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW) touched down just before 9:00 p.m.

American Airlines Boeing flight makes emergency landing at LAX over ‘mechanical issue’ https://t.co/pMaLgZXKg2 pic.twitter.com/TrQx35Je3X — New York Post (@nypost) March 14, 2024

Those onboard exited the Boeing plane once it arrived at a gate, the article said, adding there were reports about a tire blowing out. But airline officials pointed to the pilot’s claims regarding a suspected mechanical problem.

Video footage shows the moments after the flight landed on the runway, and KCAL News noted that LAX was the aircraft’s intended destination:

“The scare is the latest in a surfeit of mechanical and safety issues Boeing aircraft have faced in the last two weeks — and the second aircraft to make an emergency landing at LAX in March,” the Post article said.

Meanwhile, a former Boeing employee who became a whistleblower against the company was found dead Saturday of what law enforcement have called a “self-inflicted wound,” per Breitbart News.

Before he died, 62-year-old John Barnett had been offering evidence in a lawsuit that was levied against the company.

According to the BBC:

From 2010, he worked as a quality manager at the North Charleston plant making the 787 Dreamliner, a state-of-the-art airliner used mainly on long-haul routes. In 2019, Mr. Barnett told the BBC that under-pressure workers had been deliberately fitting sub-standard parts to aircraft on the production line. He also said he had uncovered serious problems with oxygen systems, which could mean one in four breathing masks would not work in an emergency.

Fifty passengers were hurt on Monday when a flight from Australia to New Zealand made a sudden movement in mid-air, according to Breitbart News. The outlet said the plane was a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.