World Record: Missouri Sisters May Be Longest-Living Set of 6 Siblings

Lively Missouri sisters believe they have set the world record for the longest-living set of six siblings.

The Overalls range in age from 88 to 101, with the eldest sister, Norma, living in Ohio. For one of the other sister’s ninety-seventh birthday, the group celebrated with an interview with local station Action News 8.

With a combined age of 570 years, the sisters are reaching out to Guinness World Records to see if they are the oldest group of that number of siblings.

“We’ve had a lot of experiences,” said one sister.

“God’s been good to us to give us the life that we’ve had,” said another.

Even in their silver hair and glasses, the women all still bear a striking resemblance to one another.

The Overalls used to be a group of seven, however.

“We only wish our only brother, Stanley Overall Jr., was still with us,” the sisters said.

Stanley was tragically killed at 81 years old while riding his bicycle. He would have been 102 today.

“I think he would be thrilled with it, and very proud of all of his sisters because they all meant the world to him,” Stanley’s daughter told the outlet.

According to the family, the sisters feel “very blessed” regardless of whether they win a Guinness World Record.