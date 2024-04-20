‘I Just Want to Spend My Remaining Time Celebrating’: Terminal Cancer Patient, 24, Getting Married as Dying Wish

A 24-year-old Georgia man is facing the devastating prognosis of having mere months to live, but he will not be going through it alone after making a courageous pact with his girlfriend.

Jordan Barrett has been fighting hard after being diagnosed with stage three stomach cancer in 2023. After going through surgery and chemotherapy, he eventually went into remission late in 2023, according to a statement on GoFundMe.

“A few weeks ago, we learned that my cancer has returned and is even more aggressive than before,” Barrett wrote.

Doctors confirmed in March that he had only four months “until the cancer wins,” which has been not only difficult for him but also for his family and fiancée, Mikayla.

Even though “forever” is a promise he knows he may be unable to keep, Barrett is marrying Mikayla on Saturday as his dying wish, WNEP reported.

Several community members and businesses have stepped up to make his dream wedding come true, including B Inspired Events, Ohana Professional Bartenders, Moonstone Photography, Josh Hill Films, Chef Steve Creations, Ice Cream Trailer, The Cereal Lab, Kay the MUA Cosmetics, Carola’s Kitchen, Your Best Guest, One Night Entertainment, Blank Canvas Event Rentals, Southern Vintage, Soulscribe, E. Stokes Creations, N’pressed Collections, and Gemini Fusion.

“Countless other people are volunteering to set up and break down the meaningful event,” the local outlet noted.

Barrett’s fundraiser to alleviate some of the costs from his family has already crossed his $15,000 goal, but the cancer fighter is still accepting donations.

“I appreciate everyone and am beyond grateful to have the amazing support system through this,” he wrote. “I know where I am going after this time is over & I have accepted it – I just want to spend my remaining time celebrating and being with those I love! Thank you all for any support & God bless.”