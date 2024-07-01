Wish Granted: 98-Year-Old WWII Veteran Flies One Last Time

A 98-year-old World War II veteran has had his wish of flying one more time come true.

Jackson Township, Pennsylvania’s, John Wolfe not only served in the military but flew as a commercial pilot, WGAL reported.

Thanks to an AARP program called Wish of Lifetime, Wolfe was able to take to the skies on Friday to fly over his hometown.

“I knew my time was running out, and it had to be done,” the veteran told the local station.

Wolfe was connected to the program after leaders in his community, Country Meadows Retirement Village, reached out to the organization.

The retired pilot sat in the copilot’s seat during an hour-long flight from York Airport, and the pilot even let him handle the controls.

“He let me fly it. That was my thrill. I had the controls,” Wolfe said.

After returning to the ground, he was met with a celebratory party and cake — but Wolfe said it would be difficult to top the thrill of finally flying again.