Missing Michigan Teen Found Safe, Thanks to Twitch Livestream

A missing Michigan teen has been found safe after his brother spotted him in a popular Twitch livestream from Florida, police said.

Two well-known streamers by the names of FaZe Lacy and Clix were recording for their fans while sitting at an outdoor table at a Miami restaurant on Wednesday when a boy, later identified as 17-year-old Troy Coleman, approached them.

Coleman was last seen leaving his Flint home and possibly getting on a bus on May 15, WCRZ reported.

His father, Weston Coleman, told the outlet that his son is not armed or dangerous but suffers from hallucinations and other medical problems.

In the recent video, the teen appeared disheveled and had nothing on but bright green swim trunks as he wandered around the patio and approached diners.

“Bro, are you good?” a man could be heard asking the boy during the stream as viewers poked fun at him by calling him a “crackhead” and a drunk in the live chat, Fox News reported.

FaZe Lacy later posted a still image from the video and a screenshot of an email he received from someone claiming to be Coleman’s brother:

The email read:

Hello my name is Trent [C]oleman and my missing little brother from [M]ichigan was on Clix and [L]acy’s stream in Miami, he was wearing green shorts and they were making fun of him, he is not on drugs he is schizophrenic and 17 years old if someone can contact me about this [I] would be so thankful he has been missing for 3 months and this case was put on homicide in [M]icigan.

“3 months ago a 17 year old kid went missing and was put on homicide. Yesterday on stream he came up to me and Clix and now his family knows he is alive and in Miami,” the streamer wrote on X, along with the pictures. “I wasn’t sure if [I] should make this public but [I’m] hoping somehow this helps him be found for his family.”

When asked to clarify what “homicide” meant in that context, FaZe Lacy responded, “[I] could be wrong but [I’m] pretty sure it means they thought he was dead but now his family knows he’s alive.”

“[P]ower of the internet is wild,” he added.

A Thursday update from FaZe Lacy reported that Coleman had been located by police and was awaiting reunification with his family:

“We got into contact with his brother and told him what hotel he said he was staying at on stream. He has been found and placed in a holding cell in Miami until he gets transferred back to Michigan with his family,” the content creator wrote. “The power of the internet is insane thank you guys.”

The Flint Township Police Department announced the good news on Thursday, thanking “everybody” for helping to locate Coleman.

“He has been found safe in Miami, Florida and we are working with local authorities to arrange his safe return to Michigan to be with his family,” police added.