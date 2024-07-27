Severed Foot Lands on Car After Elderly Man Jumps to Death from NYC Penthouse

An elderly New York City man leapt to his death from a luxury penthouse Saturday morning, leading to his severed foot landing on a car.

The Upper West Side 84-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, mostly landed on a third-floor balcony at Anagram Columbus Circle at 1 West 60th Street on Saturday morning, the New York Post reported.

One of his feet, however, plummeted to the street below.

Police said the man left a suicide note before he jumped, but did not say what floor he fell from.

A neighbor told the outlet that the man leapt from the vacant penthouse of the apartment building.

“He was a nice man,” the resident told the Post. “He was only here for a month, two months. The apartment he was living in, a two-bedroom is probably like $15 grand a month.”

“It’s a shame,” the neighbor added. “His family could have put him in a home.”

A New Jersey teen took his own life in similar fashion just across the street at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in August, the Post reported at the time.

He was identified as 17-year-old Noah Legaspi, an aspiring fashion designer who was suspected of being distraught over a recent breakup with his former girlfriend.

“They broke it off and he just was never good at handling his emotions so post-breakup I guess he just wasn’t able to control his thoughts and feelings,” his older brother, Luis Legaspi, said.

“She received an eerie FaceTime call from him from the top of the hotel looking over and they had a FaceTime call and he said ‘Look at this pretty view’ and ‘I love you.'”