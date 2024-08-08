A Camping World location near Stockton, California, is defying local officials by flying a giant American flag after being told to take it down.

The business, located on Interstate 5, was told in April by officials with the San Joaquin County Community Development that the flag had to be removed due to purported safety issues and because of a lack of a permit, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

Authorities have cited issues such as the flagpole’s foundation, its proximity to property lines, and its location near the highway. They were also apparently concerned it could fall over.

Images show the giant American flag:

Camping World proudly raises huge American flag local officials ordered to be taken down: ‘Symbolism about how we feel about this country’ https://t.co/PlbUeoDGf7 pic.twitter.com/eMHRWGZjJB — New York Post (@nypost) August 8, 2024

However, when CEO Mark Lemonis learned about the problem, he ordered the flag to be raised, noting that if the company felt like anyone was in danger it would not put it up.

The company has applied for a permit but while waiting for officials to review it, Lemonis is standing firm.

“It’s symbolism about how we feel about this country. We have a lot of veterans who work for us, and a lot of veterans who shop with us,” Lemonis explained, noting he is an immigrant from Lebanon.

“I was given the blessing of being able to enter this country and become a citizen, and I’m grateful for it,” he added.

Camping World defies county orders to remove their massive American flag, flying it high in a stand for patriotism and freedom. CEO Marcus Lemonis, an immigrant and proud citizen, underscores the flag's symbolism and their commitment to the American spirit. This flag… pic.twitter.com/v9EX3bXG8m — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) August 8, 2024

In 2019, Lemonis refused to take down a giant American flag that was flying over his Gander RV business in Statesville, North Carolina. The move was in defiance of city officials’ demands that he remove the flag, Breitbart News reported at the time. The outlet noted authorities took him to court over the issue.

Lemonis also launched a petition to rally those who agreed the flag should remain. It said, “Many cities like Statesville have requested that Camping World and Gander Outdoors take down their American Flags. WE WON’T DO IT! Stand with us.”

In regard to the recent instance, social media users shared their opinions, one individual writing, “You just know that if that was a pride flag, there’d be no concern for ‘public safety.'”

“Unreal! It’s the AMERICAN FLAG,” another person commented, while someone else said, “That flag is massive! I love it!”