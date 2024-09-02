WATCH: Car Smashes into Arizona Couple’s Home During Dinner

A couple in Phoenix, Arizona, survived when a car crashed into their house as they were eating dinner on Friday evening.

Marcus Holmberg and Sabrina Rivera were in their living room when the Mustang came crashing through the wall of their home, 12 News reported on Sunday.

Holmberg said it happened very quickly and was “explosive.” Holmberg, Rivera, and their dogs narrowly missed being hit by the car and escaped with only minor injuries, according to 12 News.

Per law enforcement officers, the driver was arrested, and authorities believe impairment was a factor.

Video footage shows the moment Holmberg walks into his living room and the crash occurring seconds later. The home is instantly filled with dust, and Holmberg is shoved against a wall. He then reaches for Rivera to make sure she is okay: