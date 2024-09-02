WATCH: Car Smashes into Arizona Couple’s Home During Dinner

A couple in Phoenix, Arizona, survived when a car crashed into their house as they were eating dinner on Friday evening.
Marcus Holmberg and Sabrina Rivera were in their living room when the Mustang came crashing through the wall of their home, 12 News reported on Sunday.
Holmberg said it happened very quickly and was “explosive.” Holmberg, Rivera, and their dogs narrowly missed being hit by the car and escaped with only minor injuries, according to 12 News.
Per law enforcement officers, the driver was arrested, and authorities believe impairment was a factor.
Video footage shows the moment Holmberg walks into his living room and the crash occurring seconds later. The home is instantly filled with dust, and Holmberg is shoved against a wall. He then reaches for Rivera to make sure she is okay:
“All of (the rubble) came flying at us at 30, 40, 50 miles per hour because that’s how fast that car was going,” recalled Holmberg. “It sent rubble all the way back here. There’s rocks. This door does not close no more, and there’s a crack.”
The couple has since created a GoFundMe page to help with home repairs. As of Monday afternoon, the page raised $2,385 of its $30,000 goal.
Holmberg wrote on the fundraiser:
We are just trying to survive. [W]e’re asking for the bare minimum to get our home fixed…[a]nd my truck repaired. Insurance is going to fight us left and right. They may not pay for us to have a place to stay…[s]o we’re reaching out to friends, family, and the community for help.
Although the clean-up process will take some time, the couple is thankful to be alive.
“That’s the part that boggles my mind the most is just: How on earth did we get this lucky? To me, I don’t believe in that kind of luck. Someone was watching over us to protect us,” he said.
COMMENTS
