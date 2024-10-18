DMV ‘Fast Lane’ Kiosk Pilot Program Open to Illinois Residents to Renew Licenses in 2 Minutes

Residents of Illinois will be able to renew their driver’s licenses and get new vehicle stickers while they are grocery shopping following the installation of several “fast lane” Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) kiosks in stores, officials announced Thursday.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias (D) began rolling out the pilot program this week by deploying 12 kiosks in the Chicago area and three downstate, his office said in a press release.

The locations of the kiosks include Mariano’s, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, and Meijer grocery stores.

With an average transaction time of approximately two minutes, people can obtain renewed licenses, state ID cards, and buy vehicle stickers significantly faster than at the physical DMV building, with Giannoulias noting they also will work as an alternative for those without internet access at home.

“Fast-Lane kiosks offer added convenience for Illinois drivers who now have the ability to renew their driver’s license or purchase a vehicle sticker while they’re running errands or buying their groceries,” he said in a statement. “This is a big step in our ongoing effort to modernize the office and enable Illinoisans to obtain more services online and remotely without having to visit a DMV.”

The kiosks currently offer service in English and Spanish, but officials are planning to add more languages in the future.

Photos of the kiosks shared by Giannoulias show bright blue machines that look similar to ATMs:

“New applicants for driver or vehicle services – including those applying for a REAL ID – will still be required to make an in-person DMV visit to ensure proper identity verification is conducted,” the secretary’s office explained.

“Once the pilot is expanded, the Secretary of State’s office will look to add more services,” officials added.