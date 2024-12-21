A family in Utah County, Utah, got a huge surprise just in time for Christmas that was over a decade in the making.

Laura and Cole Christensen adopted Mischa, a Russian Blue cat, 11 years ago after building their first home. They adopted her because they needed a trusty cat in case any mice came to their home from the wetlands nearby, ABC 4 reported on Friday.

However, the family was heartbroken when a few weeks later she bolted out the back door. They searched long and hard for Mischa, who was chipped, but did not have any luck finding her.

This year, in October, the family experienced a miracle when Laura got an email from the company that monitors Mischa’s chip notifying them that their feline had been found and was at a shelter in Lindon.

Laura initially thought the message was a mistake, but she was about to find out otherwise.

“I’m like, ‘No, no, no, this has gotta be wrong. Somebody messed up the chips or something has happened.’ And we went literally to the shelter, and sure enough, it was our cat,” she explained.

During those years away from her family, it appeared Mischa had endured much hardship. She was very thin, her fur was matted, she had fleas, and a wound on her shoulder turned out to be a tumor. However, it was easily removed and she is on the mend.