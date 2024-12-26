Good Samaritans Rescue Boy, Mother Trapped Under Taxi in NYC Christmas Crash

A group of good Samaritans “lifted” a New York City taxi cab that had jumped the curb and crashed into several people in Manhattan on Christmas Day, rescuing a mother and son who were trapped underneath the vehicle.

The chaotic accident occurred outside Macy’s when a northbound taxi driver struck several people standing on a sidewalk at the intersection of 34th Street and Sixth Avenue shortly after 4:00 p.m., ABCNY reported.

The driver, 58, reportedly experienced a medical episode that may have caused the crash.

One witness, a tourist from Oregon, described to the outlet how he checked to make sure his wife, who was hit in the back of her shoulder by the taxi, was okay before he leapt into action:



“I ran over and noticed there was a little boy, his leg was underneath the front passenger tire as it was spinning. And then there was a group of people,” the man said. “One gentleman… got into it to shut it off. There was a whole group of us that ripped the fender off, lifted the car back and then that’s when I grabbed the little boy, got him to the corner, realized that what ended up being his mom underneath.”

The good Samaritan noted that the nine-year-old boy’s mother, despite being injured, seemed “unbelievably” stable and responsive, considering the circumstances.

Six pedestrians in total were struck by the car, but only the 41-year-old mother and her child, who were pulled out from under the car, and another victim, 49, were taken to the hospital. Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The driver was also taken to the hospital, police added.