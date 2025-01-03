A small plane crash on Thursday in Fullerton, California, resulted in the tragic loss of two lives and 19 other people at the site being hurt.

The plane crashed into a “furniture upholstery” manufacturing plant where approximately 200 people were working, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Friday.

According to authorities with the Fullerton Police Department, the two people who died were believed to have been on the aircraft when the tragedy occurred and the people injured were inside the building when the scene unfolded.

ABC 7 reported the two people who died were the pilot and his 16-year-old daughter.

A fire erupted after the plane hit the roof of the building, located near Fullerton Municipal Airport, the Los Angeles Times noted.

Video footage recorded from across the street shows the flames and smoke explode into the sky.

Eight people were treated at the scene and released, while 11 were hospitalized. Per the AP, “The injuries ranged from minor to very serious, said Michael Meacham, Fullerton deputy chief of fire operations.”

The report continued:

Eliott Simpson, a National Transportation Safety Board aviation accident investigator, said the pilot asked for an immediate return to the airport at about 900 feet (274 meters) and the tower confirmed it could immediately land. The pilot did not say why he needed to return. The plane crashed less than two minutes after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport in Orange County, located 6 miles (10 kilometers) from Disneyland, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. The crash occurred about 1,000 feet (305 meters) short of Runway 24, Simpson said.

Worker Julio Arroyo told KCAL he and others were performing their jobs when they heard an explosion and saw a big ball of fire, adding, “And everybody had to run.”

KCAL noted that officials are investigating the incident:

In a statement, Fullerton Mayor Fred Jung said, “As we come together in the wake of this tragedy, the city of Fullerton is committed to providing support for all those affected and working with the agencies involved to uncover the details of this incident.”

“We are grateful for the strength of our community and the compassion we show one another in times of crisis. Together, we will move forward with resolve, care, and unity,” he added.

Police said the two individuals who lost their lives will be identified once their next of kin have been contacted, the AP reported.