Several grocery store chains such as Aldi, Costco, and Trader Joe’s are limiting how many eggs customers can purchase, citing supply issues amid an outbreak of the avian flu.

A spokesperson for Trader Joes confirmed to CNN that due to “issues with the supply of eggs,” the grocery store chain was limiting its customers to purchasing one dozen eggs per day, meanwhile Costco also confirmed that it was limiting the amount of eggs customers could purchase to “three packages of eggs.”

NBC5 Chicago also reported that a local Costco had placed signs up reading, “Due to limited supply please: Limit 3 eggs,” while an Aldi in Chicago was reported to have limited customers to purchasing two dozen eggs.

Other places such as Waffle House have taken steps to account for the “continuing egg shortage” caused by the Bird Flu, such as adding a “temporary .50 per egg surcharge to all menus.”

Breitbart News’s Amy Furr previously reported that the bird flu outbreak has caused the price of eggs to soar, leaving many Americans feeling the sting of the costs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently reported that the average price for a “dozen Grade A eggs” had reached $4.95 in January, representing a record high, according to ABC News:

The average price of a dozen Grade A eggs in U.S. cities reached $4.95 in January, eclipsing the previous record of $4.82 set two years earlier and more than double the recent low of $2.04 that was recorded in August 2023.

Breitbart News recently reported that after seven cases of the bird flu were reported to have been “found in poultry during routine inspections of live bird markets in” several boroughs of New York City, New York officials directed live poultry markets to close down for a week in order to help combat the spread of the bird flu.