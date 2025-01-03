Bird Flu Outbreak Pushes Egg Prices to Record-Breaking Heights

People across America are feeling the sting of the rising cost of eggs in part being driven by the bird flu outbreak.

In October, Vice President-elect Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) pointed to the skyrocketing price of eggs as evidence of President Joe Biden (D) and Vice President Kamala Harris’s (D) economic policies, per Breitbart News.

“Eggs, when Kamala Harris took office, were short of $1.50 a dozen. Now, a dozen eggs will cost you around $4, thanks to Kamala Harris’ inflationary policies,” he said.

It appears he was right and now the bird flu outbreak, according to an Axios article published on Friday, is further driving the cost skyward:

A dozen large eggs in the Midwest “hit an unprecedented $6.07 per dozen” on Thursday, surpassing the previous record of $5.46 set in December 2022, according to price-reporting service Expana. … Karyn Rispoli, Expana managing editor for eggs in the Americas, told Axios that Thursday marked “three straight weeks of record-breaking daily price increases, though the pace of gains is starting to moderate, suggesting the market may be nearing its peak.” “The primary driver behind these historic prices is the ongoing spread of avian influenza, which has claimed over 20 million layers during the fourth quarter, a time that also coincides with the year’s highest demand period,” Rispoli said.

A baker in California told ABC 10 she needs lots of eggs to run her business but is now facing challenges when it comes to customer orders.

“I didn’t raise my prices. I did not anticipate that this would change. So now I’m going to be at a loss because they’re expensive,” she said:

People across the nation are reporting egg prices are rising and they are finding it difficult to locate eggs to buy, Food & Wine reported on Friday:

“Customers will continue to find eggs in our stores,” Caitlin Cortelyou, the external communications manager with Hannaford Supermarkets, shared with New Hampshire’s Ink Link. “However, the continued impact of the Avian flu has significantly affected the number of eggs available to retailers. Due to reduced inventory from suppliers, as well as increased customer demand for eggs during the holiday season, there may be occasions when a specific brand, size or type is unavailable.”

A hatchery in Monterey County, California, was recently forced to put down 13,000 ducks and geese as a result of the bird flu, Breitbart News reported December 21.

“And it spreads like wildfire so if it comes onto a farm, you can’t just destroy all the birds in one building that were infected there; it spreads so easily that everything on the farm has to be put down,” John Metzer of Metzer Farms said.