An Arizona rancher’s dog made sure a missing toddler was safe after he spent the night in mountain lion territory.

When the two-year-old wandered away from his home on Monday evening in Seligman, the community and law enforcement officers launched a 16-hour search, 12 News reported on Tuesday.

However, a loyal dog belonging to rancher Scotty Dunton found the boy approximately seven miles away near Kingman on Tuesday morning. Dunton was shocked when the child, identified as Boden, came walking up the road with the dog, whose name is Buford, according to WISN.

An image shows the brave dog who made sure Boden was safe:

“Going down the driveway, my dog was sitting down there with the little kid — just brought him up from the horse pasture and brought him over to the gate and was just hanging out with him,” Dunton said.

The boy walked through areas where wildlife such as bears, coyotes, snakes, and mountain lions are abundant, and officials said there were two mountain lions spotted via a thermal detector during the search for the boy.

According to Dunton, the child followed a power line to his property. The boy told him he slept under a tree and the dog found him. The rancher also explained that Buford is an Anatolian Pyrenees whose purpose is to safeguard his family.

“He goes out at night and just kind of patrols. He goes half a mile, a mile from the house and just makes big loops, keeps coyotes out,” Dunton noted.

According to DogTime.com, Anatolian Pyrenees dogs are a crossbreed between the Anatolian Shepherd and Great Pyrenees.

Therefore, dogs like Buford are strong and have a drive to protect. “The Anatolian Pyrenees is recognized for their loyalty to its family and ability to be an effective guardian,” the site continued, noting both breeds are known for being gentle with children and having a calm manner.

Following his adventure, Boden was reunited with his family and is doing well, the 12 News article said.