Footage has emerged of a dramatic fatal crash on a California freeway when a semitruck lost control, jumped a guardrail, and smashed into oncoming traffic near Palm Springs on Thursday.

At least two people died and at least three were injured in the collision on Interstate 10 about two hours southeast of Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

The footage, obtained by several network affiliates, tells the story of the crash but leaves unanswered questions as to its cause.

The truck, which was pulling a large white trailer, was headed west when for reasons that remain unknown the driver swerved and apparently lost control of the big rig, causing it to go into a broad slide and tip over.

As it did, it smashed through the rail of the center median. The trailer landed horizontally and became a wall of steel facing fast-moving oncoming cars in the eastbound lanes.

With no time to react, several cars collided with the rig at high speed. Six cars were involved in the accident, according to reports.

On Thursday, California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer David Torres told news outlets that two men died in the accident, one behind the wheel of a Mercury SUV, the other a passenger in a Toyota Camry. He said both were ejected from their vehicles.

At least three others were injured, according to another report.

The crash shut down the busy I-10 freeway for several hours, causing a massive backup as traffic investigators arrived on the scene and workers cleaned up the debris field.

“The driver of the big rig was injured but did survive,” Torres revealed on Friday, according to KYSQ Local News. There was no evidence of drugs or alcohol or a blown-out tire at the time of the crash, he said, nor a medical emergency.

An investigation is ongoing.