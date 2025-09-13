Report: Iowa County Faces $1 Million a Day Fine for Not Lowering Flags to Half-Staff for Charlie Kirk

A county in Iowa is reportedly facing a $1 million a day fine for not flying flags at half-staff to honor Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk who was assassinated on Wednesday.

In a social media post on Saturday morning, Veteran Action founder Mark Lucas wrote, “A leader in the Iowa state legislature told me this morning that the state will impose a $1M/day fine on @JohnsonCountyIA for not complying with the Governor’s order to lower flags to half-staff for Charlie Kirk. JoCo Chair Jon Green (@modestholdings) should resign.”

Lucas’ post included screenshots of a statement from Green who said it was on his “personal authority” as Chairman of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors that he was defying Gov. Kim Reynolds’ (R) order to lower flags to half-staff.

Green condemned Kirk’s murder, but added that “I will not grant Johnson County honors to a man who made it his life’s mission to denigrate so many of the constituents I have sworn an oath to protect, and who did so much harm not only to the marginalized, but also to degrade the fabric of our body politic.” Green added he would accept the consequences because the decision was his alone.

Reynolds responded to Green’s post by stating it was “disgraceful that a locally-elected official has chosen to put politics above human decency during a time like this,” per Breitbart News.

Kirk was fatally shot on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University. His alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, has been described by a high school friend as being “pretty left on everything” regarding his politics, according to Breitbart News.

Following Kirk’s murder on Wednesday, President Donald Trump ordered all U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Kirk.

Millions of people across the nation and the world were in shock when Kirk was assassinated and are now mourning his loss, many with public gatherings and prayer vigils. Some leftists have celebrated his death.

Rev. Franklin Graham said Thursday when commenting on the tragedy, “I think the devil has overplayed his hand,” Breitbart News reported.

“I pray that tens of thousands of young people will pick up Charlie’s banner and courageously speak truth in a culture that tries to deny God‘s truth. This week Charlie posted, ‘Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life… Tell someone about Jesus this weekend.’ What a challenge for us all! Will you?” Graham added.