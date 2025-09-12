The alleged assassin behind Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s death on September 10 is described by a friend as being “pretty left on everything,” according to a report from the Guardian.

A high school friend of 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson who “asked to remain anonymous” told the outlet that while Robinson’s family were “very hard Republican,” Robinson was “the only member of his family that was really leftist.”

Robinson was described as becoming “more extreme in his political views” around his sophomore year, the friend told the outlet:

In a phone interview on Friday, one of Tyler Robinson’s high school friends, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the suspect was “pretty left on everything” and was “the only member of his family that was really leftist.” “The rest of his family was very hard Republican,” the friend said. Around sophomore year, the friend said, Robinson became more extreme in his political views and would “always just be ranting and arguing about them.”

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported that during a press conference announcing Robinson’s capture, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) noted that the assassin would be charged and “held accountable.”

“There is one person responsible for what happened here, and that person is now in custody and will be charged soon and will be held accountable,” Cox said.

Cox also revealed that “on the evening of September 11, a family member of Tyler Robinson reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident.”