A young woman is sharing the astonishing story of the circumstances that reconnected her with a man who helped search for her during a time of crisis when she was a young teenager.

Twenty-eight-year-old Roro Nicole recently posted videos on social media in which she told the story of how when she was 13, she ran away from her allegedly abusive home, claiming her father had made violent threats against her and her siblings, People reported on Friday. It was unclear where the incident happened.

The young woman said her parents called the police when they realized she was gone, but she was hiding in a “safe place.”

Nicole explained she had not met a certain officer who assisted with the search that night. She was found and placed in the foster system until she turned 18. A few years later, she began working at the sheriff’s department where she met the officer, named Tyler, who helped find her as a teenager.

She said at first the officer was nervous about speaking with her, but they eventually became friends. When she told him her story about running away as a young girl, he asked for more details and realized he had been on the scene that night.

“He pauses. He stares at me, he goes, ‘I was searching for you. I was in on that search.'” Nicole said he was surprised and did not know what to think. “But I thought it was pretty cool because he was searching for me then, when I was 13, but not searching for me to be a creep or whatever.”

Nicole said after that conversation, the pair started dating and are now engaged. She said the officer is 38 and she is 28.

In a social media post on August 17, Nicole shared a photo of herself and her fiancé, writing, “There’s something so rare and almost unexplainable about the peace I feel in my relationship. It’s not the kind of love where you’re constantly questioning, second-guessing, or wondering if the other person is just as invested as you are.

“Instead, it’s this deep, steady knowing like my partner and I are building something so strong and unshakable that no storm could ever tear it down,” she added:

The pair celebrated an anniversary on August 22.

“From day one, you’ve been the man I fell in love with and every single day since, you’ve only proven more and more why my heart chose you. You always put your family first, and the way you love and protect us means everything to me,” Nicole wrote in the caption of another social media post.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything better in a partner. You truly are my safe place, my best friend, and my forever,” she concluded.