A retired U.S. Marine who became the victim of crime not long ago in San Antonio, Texas, is feeling the love from his community.

When Keith Harris’s custom mobile barbershop was stolen in August, he was devastated and had no idea how he was going to keep serving his neighbors, KSAT reported Saturday.

Prior to the trailer being taken, he gave free haircuts to veterans, homeless people, and children in single-parent households because he has a heart to serve.

“When you give someone a haircut, it changes their whole day. It can take like 10 years off people, you know? Especially if you cut real good,” he explained.

KYTX reported in August that his mobile barbershop was worth $40,000 and had been stolen due to what he believes was a broken gate at the storage lot.

However, when community members heard what happened, they decided to do something about it. Devils River Whiskey CEO Mike Cameron partnered with the nonprofit group Wish for Our Heroes to invite the barber to a fundraising gala.

Harris was beyond surprised when they gave him a $5,000 check to help rebuild his trailer.

“That’s no chump change. It’s definitely a blessing,” the veteran said. Other barbers in the area are letting him borrow their mobile setups to continue his work.

Harris has also set up a GoFundMe that as of Sunday afternoon had raised over $2,000.

“Hello my name is Keith Harris. I am a retired Marine and mobile barber. Last Thursday someone stole my mobile barbershop out of Devon Storage. I was using the shop to cut veterans, homeless people, and single parents for free. I am starting over from scratch to build up another mobile shop to get back in the community to cutting hair again. Thank you guys in advance for all your help!” the page read.

Harris said he is still saving money to get another trailer but will continue doing what he loves in the meantime.