Police released surveillance footage on Tuesday of a woman who was last seen with the newborn baby girl abandoned on the steps of a Midtown subway station in New York City.

The baby was found around 9:30 a.m. Monday in the middle of the morning rush at the bottom of the stairs headed toward the southbound 1, 2, and 3 trains at 34th Street-Penn Station, the New York Post reported. Police said the baby was awake and wrapped in a blanket with her umbilical cord still attached. EMS workers transported the baby to a nearby hospital and police said she is in stable condition.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said the woman in the surveillance footage allegedly left the baby unattended at 9:04 a.m. on the train platform “before fleeing on foot.” The department also included a picture of her and said she is “wanted for questioning.”

New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow called the baby’s discovery “the miracle on 34th Street,” Eyewitness News reported.

“I’m calling it the ‘Miracle on 34th Street’; the FDNY and police department responded, they found a baby that was unattended,” Crichlow said. “The baby was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. We don’t have any other additional information on top of that, but just grateful for the work of the NYPD for responding and caring for the baby.”

New York has a Safe Haven law that allows for the legal face-to-face surrender of an unharmed baby up to 30 days after birth to hospitals, fire stations, and police stations.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).