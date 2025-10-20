Newborn Baby Girl Abandoned in NYC Subway Station

A newborn baby girl was discovered abandoned on the steps of a Midtown subway station in New York City on Monday morning, according to law enforcement.

The baby was found around 9:30 a.m. in the middle of the morning rush at the bottom of the stairs headed toward the southbound 1, 2, and 3 trains at 34th Street-Penn Station, the New York Post reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

A person discovered the child and called 911, according to the report. First responders arrived at the scene and tended to the baby girl, who was awake and still had her umbilical cord attached.

EMS workers transported the baby to Bellevue Hospital. Police and sources told the outlet the baby girl is in stable condition.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is investigating and looking through surveillance footage in the hopes of finding who left the newborn behind, according to the report.

No arrests had been made as of Monday evening, per the outlet.

New York notably has a Safe Haven law that allows for the legal face-to-face surrender of an unharmed baby up to 30 days after birth to hospitals, fire stations, and police stations.