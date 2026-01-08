A couple in Michigan are laughing about a humorous accident that nearly ruined the night they got engaged.

Trevor Van Camp had been planning to propose to his girlfriend, Danielle Jenkins, over the weekend at Boyne Mountain Resort, but when the moment came, he nervously fumbled the ring, WISN reported Wednesday.

Van Camp got down on one knee before his beloved as they stood on a skybridge and asked her to marry him. She said yes, but when he pulled the ring out of the box, it slipped from his grasp and fell through the grate on the bridge.

Video footage shows the moment Jenkins said yes and her fiancé dropped the expensive ring. “Did you drop it?” she asked him while appearing to laugh. Van Camp looked up at the camera like a deer in the headlights, shocked at what had just happened.

“I didn’t even get to see the ring. I just knew it fell. I went, ‘uh oh,'” Jenkins said, and Van Camp explained he was in total disbelief.

“I can’t believe I did that. All that money. Oh my God, I just ruined her proposal,” he recalled thinking at the time. The couple searched for the ring that had dropped from the 118-foot-high bridge into the snow below, but had no luck even when they used metal detectors staffers gave them.

However, resort snowmaking supervisor Pat Harper knew the ring was there somewhere and he wanted to help the couple, so he worked long and hard to find it with his metal detector.

He dug through the snow and uncovered the ring, bringing joy back to the couple who thought all was lost, per USA Today.

Van Camp said, “It was awesome. I can’t thank Boyne enough or Pat enough himself for doing that for us. You know, it’s awesome.”

Meanwhile, Jenkins said it will be something they can laugh about in the years to come.

“It was an experience that we now have; a story to tell of our engagement,” she said.