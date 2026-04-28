VIDEO: Man Knocks Out Drunk Pervert Who Groped Wife at Bar

A resurfaced video showing a man knocking out a drunkard who groped his wife at a bar has gone viral, as social media users debate whether or not he went too far defending his spouse.

The security footage, which is at least a year old, shows the couple preparing to play a game of pool, the New York Post reported. While the husband racks the balls, an obviously drunk man stumbles toward his wife at the other end of the table and appears to grab her rear end before she tells him to go away.

“The husband sees the whole thing and, in a flash, furiously charges at the inebriate, delivering a devastating overhand punch to the perv’s face,” the Post reported. “The force of the strike sends the creep, who is noticeably smaller in stature, crashing to the floor.”

The video shows the wife trying to stop her husband before he moves her to the side to whale on the barfly. The husband appears to have accidentally knocked the pool cue into his wife’s face, causing her to touch a hand to her cheek in response.

Right after the punch, a man who appears to be bar staff seems to gesture the husband to leave the premises.

Online viewers have had a mix of reaction, with some saying the drunken pervert deserved the hit and others saying the husband went too far.

“A haymaker against an inebriated opponent of much smaller stature? Nope. You confront the guy, you make him apologize, and you tell him to go home and sober up after he does. This is low-t behavior,” one X user said.

“This is how u end up in jail…some things just aren’t worth it imo…,” another remarked.

Another user called the punch a “solid hit,” and said the drunkard “will think twice before grabbing a woman again.”

“This is how a man handles business… This drunk idiot learned the hard way,” another commenter said.

“And since when does a guy grabbing a woman’s ass out of the blue not rate a fist to the jaw?” another user said.

Some on social media said that while the man deserved it, a punch with that much force “could have killed him, and would be better not to go to prison for murder.”

The Post said none of the people in the video have been identified, and it is unknown where the bar is or if any charges were filed.