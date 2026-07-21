A tiny baby who had no home of her own has been adopted by a Massachusetts nurse who cared for her in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) as she was struggling with health difficulties.

When nurse Nora Lussier of Beverly Hospital met Pamela as an infant, she had no idea the little girl was going to bring so much love into her life, WFXT reported Sunday.

She took care of Pamela while she was staying in the hospital’s Special Care Nursery because she had been exposed to drugs while still in her mother’s womb, and her biological parents could not care for her.

Lussier could not help but be touched by Pamela’s sweetness, and then the baby’s situation changed when the nurse learned the foster family who was supposed to take the baby could not due to her medical needs.

Pamela required specialized care, which included a feeding tube among other needs, WKRC reported.

A feeding tube helps get more food, fluid, or medicine into a child’s body when they have a hard time eating, and the goal is to improve their health, according to UPMC.

Everyone around the nurse could see how much she enjoyed Pamela and urged her to take the baby home and care for her there.

“I was kind of sitting there with her and thinking, ‘Well, she is really cute.’ Then, all my coworkers, all my friends said, ‘You should just take her. Just do it. Your husband won’t notice,'” Lussier recalled.

The interesting thing was that she and her husband already wanted to be foster parents to a child, and it seemed the perfect opportunity to love a baby who needed a home and had finally come along.

Lussier and her husband, Martin, took over the baby’s care and made her feel comfortable. Due to Lussier’s role as Pamela’s nurse, the foster placement happened quickly and the couple recently officially adopted Pamela into their family.

Fellow nurses, family members, and friends joined them for the special moment, which took place on Pamela’s second birthday.

Martin, who is a brand-new father, said, “This has been an incredible undertaking, but I can’t think of a better person to do it with and a better person to do it for.”

Adopting a child brings immense benefits to families and offers the child a sense of belonging and structure, according to adoption.com.

Above all, it helps them know they are loved.