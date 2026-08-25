An elderly man is suing Amazon after a delivery driver allegedly punched him in a California gas station over a parking spot.

Surveillance video shows the incident, as the Amazon driver – who appears to be in uniform – speaks up close to the elderly man’s face. The Amazon driver then appears to punch the 71-year-old man from behind, knocking him to the ground as he drops his beverage.

According to ABC News, the driver worked for an “independent business that contracts with Amazon to deliver packages.” However, Amazon said they informed that independent business of the incident, and the driver is “no longer eligible to deliver Amazon packages.”

Now, the alleged victim has filed a civil lawsuit against Amazon. His attorney, Tony Buzbee, shared the surveillance video and announcement on Instagram, confirming that the altercation was over a parking spot.

“Our client is a 71-year-old auditor of agricultural and animal production facilities. During his work day, he stopped at an ARCO Gas Station in Elk Grove, California to go to the bathroom and get a soft drink,” Buzbee said, alleging that the Amazon driver followed the man into the store, harassing his client. “Apparently, the Amazon driver felt that our client took his parking spot.”

The attorney said his client is being treated for neck pain and a concussion. “The Amazon driver reacted hyper-aggressively. The Amazon driver confronted our client in the parking lot, followed him into the store, and ultimately assaulted him from behind,” he claimed.

Buzbee added, “The Amazon driver was arrested and charged with felony battery and elder abuse, among other charges. We believe the Amazon driver has a history of violence.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Buzbee (@tonybuzbee)

“Amazon delivery folks must be carefully screened and trained. Amazon must do better in the hiring process,” he continued. “When Amazon fails, like here, it must be held accountable. The civil case against Amazon is on file in Superior Court of California, Sacramento County. Case updates will be posted on this platform.”