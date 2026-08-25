IndyCar Driver Schools Adam Schiff for Attacking Freedom 250 Grand Prix: ‘Great Racing and Patriotism’ in DC

An IndyCar veteran taught Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) a lesson when the lawmaker criticized President Donald Trump and the historic Freedom 250 Grand Prix on Sunday in Washington, DC.

Schiff accused Trump of using the racing event to distract Americans, Fox News reported Monday.

“While you struggle with the cost of gas, Trump offers you the spectacle of an IndyCar race hoping you will not notice. More taxpayer money spent on his self-aggrandizing distractions. And you get higher taxes and higher costs,” he wrote in a social media post featuring a clip of the president waving a green flag to start the race:

However, IndyCar driver Graham Rahal swiftly rebutted Schiff and also pointed out the economic and cultural benefits of the race.

“No, no, Adam. He wanted you to notice and bask in the pride of being AMERICAN, watch great racing and patriotism on display. Not only that, this was privately funded, not government although it drove thousands of folks to the DC area that have never been (that’s economic impact for you),” he wrote.

“It allowed folks who have never been to see museums, monuments, the White House and AMERICAN history for the first time as well. And guess what, hundreds of thousands of AMERICANS, blue & red, as well as fans from all over the world loved the #Freedom250!” Rahal stated:

The race cars practiced Saturday on the streets of the nation’s capital before the highly anticipated event which was the first-of-its-kind. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took the first lap around the track in the presidential limousine, according to Breitbart News.

“This is history. Right here, right now, this is history. A new motor race, conceived in liberty, the Freedom 250,” an announcer said moments before the race began:

“The course runs toward the White House along the same street used during presidential inaugurations, then turns near the National Archives and cuts across the National Mall,” Breitbart News reported August 18. “The course also passes the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and the National Museum of the American Indian before returning to the finish.”

The Fox article noted Rahal finished 13th in the race and automotive firm Penske paid for most of the event.