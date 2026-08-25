Nolte: The Day CNN Stopped Lying for Nearly 30 Minutes

It was a day unlike any other in the 46-year history of CNN, a day when CNN’s lying, self-serving bias, misinformation, and disinformation ceased for nearly 30 minutes.

This miracle began sometime after noon E.T. on Monday, August 24, 2026, a miracle witnessed by the one-third of one percent of Americans who sat spellbound, staring in awe, wonder, and confusion at a CNN that, for a brief and shining moment, stopped doing this…

But, somehow, even those of us who were not watching — or, roughly 99.7 percent of Americans — still felt it. Yes, across this great nation of ours that CNN hates so much, we all stopped. And in that moment, we sniffed the air. Then we looked at one another. Then a slow smile crossed our lips and lit our eyes. Something had changed, and this something that had changed had changed for the better.

The very atmosphere all around us felt, well, lighter, and even cleaner. Up in the sky there was something one witness aptly described as a “glow of decency.” And then it hit us. All at once we realized that an evil that had plagued us for so long, a smug and insufferable evil, a not-terribly-bright evil, had, for whatever reason, ceased.

For nearly 30 glorious minutes, America began to feel like America again. Truth reigned again. Facts mattered again. Context was once again a thing. Decency felt within our grasp. You could almost hear angels singing, a sound as lovely as the laughter of children. And then, just when it began to feel real, Warner Bros. Discovery fixed its technical glitch, and CNN came back on the air.