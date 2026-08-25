Nolte: The Day CNN Stopped Lying for Nearly 30 Minutes

It was a day unlike any other in the 46-year history of CNN, a day when CNN’s lying, self-serving bias, misinformation, and disinformation ceased for nearly 30 minutes.
This miracle began sometime after noon E.T. on Monday, August 24, 2026, a miracle witnessed by the one-third of one percent of Americans who sat spellbound, staring in awe, wonder, and confusion at a CNN that, for a brief and shining moment, stopped doing this…
- Natalie Harp ‘Jumped Into the Trunk’ of a ‘Car’ Hoax
- Pete Hegseth Bought Millions In Lobster for Himself Hoax
- Zohran Mamdani Was Target of Terror Attack Hoax
- Trump ‘Quietly’ Withdraws National Guard Hoax
- Only 14% of Deportees are Criminals Hoax
- Canadian Mass Shooter Was ‘Female’ Hoax
- ‘Melania’ Doc Is a Box Office Flop Hoax
- The Rural America Can’t Live Without NPR/PBS Hoax
- The ICE Detains Five-Year-Old Hoax
- The Hegseth ‘Kill Everybody’ Hoax
- Trump “Destroying” White House Hoax
- Trump Didn’t Expect Iran to Block Strait of Hormuz
- Photo of Starving Gaza Baby Hoax
- Israeli Troops Murdered Food-Seeking Palestinians Hoax
- Trump Tariffs Will Explode Prices Hoax
- Maryland Man Hoax
- Black Newborns Much More Likely to Die If Doc’s White Hoax
- Elon Musk Nazi Salute Hoax
- Mass Hysterectomies Performed on Immigrants Hoax
- The All-White Trump Party Hoax
- Springfield Bomb Threat Hoax
- Trump Called for Liz Cheney to Be Executed Hoax
- Violent Crime Down Under Biden/Harris Hoax
- Arlington Cemetery Hoax
- Kamala Was Never America’s Border Czar Hoax
- Russia Collusion Hoax
- Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax
- Jussie Smollett Hoax
- Covington KKKids Hoax
- Very Fine People Hoax
- Seven-Hour Gap Hoax
- Russian Bounties Hoax
- Trump Trashes Troops Hoax
- Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax
- Rittenhouse Hoax
- Eating While Black Hoax
- Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax
- NASCAR Noose Hoax
- Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax
- Trump Threatened Pope Hoax
- Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax
- MAGA Assaulted Paul Pelosi Hoax
- COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist Hoax
- Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation Hoax
- Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Hoax
- COVID Deaths are Overcounted Is a Conspiracy Theory Hoax
- Mass Graves of Native Children in Canada Hoax
- Trump Killed Japanese Koi Fish Hoax
- Trump Told People to Drink Bleach Hoax
- Hamas Hospital Hoax
- If Reelected, Trump Will Execute People Hoax
- The 900,000 Kids Hospitalized with Coronavirus Hoax
- Dozens of Environmental Hoaxes
- The Alfa Bank Hoax
- Libs of TikTok Murdered Non-Binary Teen Hoax
- Aaron Rodgers Sandy Hook-Truther Hoax
- ‘Bloodbath’ Hoax
- Biden ‘Sharp-as-a-Tack’ Hoax
- Iowa Poll Hoax
But, somehow, even those of us who were not watching — or, roughly 99.7 percent of Americans — still felt it. Yes, across this great nation of ours that CNN hates so much, we all stopped. And in that moment, we sniffed the air. Then we looked at one another. Then a slow smile crossed our lips and lit our eyes. Something had changed, and this something that had changed had changed for the better.
The very atmosphere all around us felt, well, lighter, and even cleaner. Up in the sky there was something one witness aptly described as a “glow of decency.” And then it hit us. All at once we realized that an evil that had plagued us for so long, a smug and insufferable evil, a not-terribly-bright evil, had, for whatever reason, ceased.
For nearly 30 glorious minutes, America began to feel like America again. Truth reigned again. Facts mattered again. Context was once again a thing. Decency felt within our grasp. You could almost hear angels singing, a sound as lovely as the laughter of children. And then, just when it began to feel real, Warner Bros. Discovery fixed its technical glitch, and CNN came back on the air.
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