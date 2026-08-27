A parent was arrested Monday after an incident involving students on a school bus that was stopped in Calaveras County, California.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Waite said a parent broke the glass on the bus door and was taken into custody for vandalism, Fox 40 reported Wednesday.

The mother apparently arrived at where the bus had been stopped for about an hour to take her child home, CBS News said. The bus driver reportedly had stopped the bus due to rowdy behavior on the part of some of the students.

“A video of the incident reviewed by FOX40 shows a woman who appears to climb into the bus through its window; it is unclear whether the woman shown in the video is the same parent who was arrested,” the outlet said.

Waite explained that some of the students had exited the bus through its open windows, which is only allowed during an emergency.

“The Calaveras Unified School District said the incident began with concerns over student behavior but declined to provide additional details,” KCRA reported.

A 12-year-old student who was on the bus at the time said the other young people were screaming because they were excited to exit the vehicle, and when a student climbed out a window as it stopped, the bus driver instructed them to close the windows and take their seats as they waited for police to arrive.

Some of the young people contacted their parents who came to the scene where their children had been on the bus for an hour. Video footage showed a blond woman climbing into the bus through a window before confronting the driver.

“I thought she was about to start swinging,” one of the young people said from behind the camera:

Parent Rebecca Glover’s children were on the bus when the incident happened and she instructed them to remain seated because the driver was trying to keep the young people safe.

In light of the allegedly rowdy students Glover said, “Parents are now sending their children to school to be parented instead of parenting their children at home, and that is a concern.”

Calaveras County Unified School District Superintendent Kassandra Meeks said the district reviewed video of what happened and is taking appropriate action. She was quoted by CBS News as saying, “The bus driver followed District protocols and remained calm and appropriate throughout the incident.”