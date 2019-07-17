Jailed British-Iranian Aid Worker Sent to Psychiatric Unit in Iran

(AP) — The husband of a British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Iran says she has been transferred to a hospital mental health facility.

Richard Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that his 40-year-old wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is now in the mental health ward of Iman Khomeini hospital in Tehran.

He says he is “hopeful” this means she will be receiving better treatment and care.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in Iran while traveling with the couple’s young daughter in April 2016 and has been sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of spying, which she denies.

She and her husband recently ended a hunger strike designed to call attention to her plight. British officials have failed to secure her release despite repeated efforts.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe works for the charitable Thomson Reuters Foundation.