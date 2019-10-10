Netanyahu Condemns Turkish Invasion of Syria, Offers Humanitarian Aid to Kurds

The Times of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday denounced Turkey’s invasion of Kurdish-controlled areas of northeastern Syria and said Israel was prepared to offer humanitarian aid to the Kurds in Syria facing an onslaught from Ankara.

Israel strongly condemns the Turkish invasion of the Kurdish areas in Syria and warns against the ethnic cleansing of the Kurds by Turkey and its proxies.

Israel is prepared to extend humanitarian assistance to the gallant Kurdish people. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) October 10, 2019

The comments were the first from Netanyahu on the situation in Syria after remaining silent for several days following US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw American troops from the country and allow the Turkish offensive to move ahead. Several other Israeli officials have denounced the Turkish operation and urged support for the Kurds.