Netanyahu Congratulates Trump on Elimination of al-Baghdadi

The Times of Israel reports: Israeli officials on Sunday praised US President Donald Trump on the American special forces raid in Syria that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling it an “important milestone” in the fight against terrorism.

Trump confirmed earlier that the elusive leader was killed, saying he died “like a dog” in a daring nighttime raid by US special forces deep in northwest Syria. In a televised address from the White House, he said that US forces killed a “large number” of Islamic State fighters during the raid, which culminated in cornering Baghdadi in a tunnel where he set off a suicide vest.

“I wish to congratulate President Trump on the impressive accomplishment that led to the elimination of the head of Daesh, al-Baghdadi,” Netanyahu said an hour later in a video statement while touring the Palmachim air force base, using the Arabic initials for IS.

“This reflects the shared determination of Israel, the US and all the free countries to fight terrorist organizations and terrorist states,” he added.

