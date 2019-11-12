50 Rockets Fired at Israel After IDF Eliminates Gaza Terror Leader

The Times of Israel reports: The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday ordered schools closed in southern and central Israel, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, as terror groups in the Gaza Strip began firing dozens of rockets at cities and towns throughout the country in retaliation for the assassination of Palestinian Islamic Jihad senior commander Baha Abu al-Ata.

“We are prepared for several days of battle with an aerial defense shield, including in the center of the country,” IDF spokesperson Hidai Zilberman told reporters Tuesday morning.

Islamic Jihad has killed thousands of civilians around the world & today they are once again targeting Israeli civilians with rockets. Like this one that hit an Israeli highway during rush hour this morning: pic.twitter.com/PHjxn1616t — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 12, 2019

Approximately 50 rockets and mortar shells were fired from the Gaza Strip at central and southern Israel on Tuesday as of 9:10 a.m., according to the IDF. Soldiers operating the Iron Dome missile defense system shot down 20 of those incoming projectiles, the military said.

